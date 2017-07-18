ISLAMABAD - PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said he fully supports the demand asking prime minister to resign.

Talking to senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr Babar Awan on telephone, Shujaat discussed overall political situation with Dr Awan and exclusively analysed the Panama leaks probe.

In a statement issued by Central Media Department, Dr Babar Awan stated that he would brief Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan over the telephonic conversation. He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to create anarchy in the country. He said mutual consensus was being developed over the resignation of prime minister and added that after being caught red-handed, Sharif had lost the right to stick to the office.

“He has become a liability for democracy and national security,” Dr Babar Awan said. He went on adding that Sharif had led Pakistan towards global isolation. Dr Awan categorically mentioned that no one will be allowed to invade Supreme Court and no one could escape the verdict of Panama case.



INP