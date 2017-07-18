LAHORE: A Judicial Magistrate of District Courts on Tuesday indicted six persons over their alleged role in making a 9th class student blind.The suspects against whom charges were framed include Muhammad Hanif, Shan, Amir Sohail, Zeeshan, Ashfaque. They refused charges and decided not to plead guilty. At this, the court summoned prosecution witnesses.

The suspects were arrested over chopping off male organ of Aish Muhammad, 9th class student, and making him blind with sharp edged weapon in Sundar Police precinct.

The police booked the suspects on complaint of Muhammad Javed, father of the victim boy, and took them into custody. In his plea, the victim’s father had said that his son Aish Muhammad, and his friend Waqar, were on their way to home after attending their school when four unidentified people intercepted them, took them to a side and started beating them. He said they made his son blind and damaged his male organ over alleged illegal relationship with Hanif’s daughter.

Kidney scam: A Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday turned down post arrest bail Saqib Khan, one of the suspects involved in illegal organ transplant case.

Saqib Khan, the suspect is said to be the agent of main accused Prof. Dr. Fawad and Dr. Altamash in the case. The petitioner denied the charges against him saying that he was falsely implicated in the case. He pleaded the court to grant him bail. However, FIA opposed his stance and said that he was taken into custody on the identification of the main suspects and there was solid evidence against him.

FIA arrested prime suspect during a raid at a house in EME Society, Thokar Niaz Beg when they were allegedly transplanting kidneys to some foreigners.