Two civilians were killed and 13 others injured as Indian army continued ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) at two different sectors on Tuesday.

According to details, the Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing at Samahni sector of Bhimber district and the Nakyal sector of Kotli district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudhry Guftar Hussain said that the shelling in Samahni sector started at about 1pm, with Indian troops targeting civilian populations with both small and big weapons in almost all villages along the dividing line.

He said that two civilians had so far lost their lives while another seven were injured.

The deceased were identified as Arsalan, 9, and Yasira Bibi, 42, of Tandar and Gorah villages, respectively while the injured included Arsalan’s father, Munsifdad, of Tandar; Iqra Shamrez, 15, and Aiza Azam, 12, of Chahi village; Ghulam Hussain, 60, and his son Adnan, 16, of Gahi Baroh village; Mohammad Ibrahim, 75, of Sona village; Mohammad Riaz, 50, of Ghotan Tandar; Atif Razak, 35, of Danna Kathyala and Waqar, 28, (a resident of Narowal who used to work with Atif Razak). The bodies and injured were shifted to different health facilities.

Shelling in the Nakyal sector of Kotli district started Tuesday leaving six people injured. The injured included Mohammad Bashir, 70, and his 27-year old son Imran Bashir of Mohra village; and Mohammad Khan, 70, and his 67-year old spouse Jan Begum of Naar Malikan village.

Mohammad Khan was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital Kotli, while the other three were being treated at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Nakyal, the official said.

State-run schools were already closed due to summer vacations and the administration in Nakyal had asked all private schools in the most vulnerable areas to remain shut.