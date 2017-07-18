RAWALPINDI: Uzbekistan’s Ambassador, Furkat Sidikov, had a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters, where matters related to bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries and regional security environment were discussed.

Both sides reiterated the resolve to continue supporting efforts for peace and stability in the area. The Uzbek ambassador appreciated the expertise of Pakistan armed forces and sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.