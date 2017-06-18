BAHAWALPUR-Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Mushtaq said that academic discipline through implementation of academic calendar and reforms in the varsity matters have enhanced its credibility.

He sai that it reflected in the number of applications received against various advertised posts both in teaching and non-teaching departments.

The university recently advertised 150 posts of assistant professors while more than 1,100 candidates applied against these vacancies. The IUB has been facing the shortage of human resources both in teaching and non-teaching departments for last many years badly effecting the performance of almost every department.

The university faced drastic fall in ranking status as IUB was declared on 51st position in HEC’s general ranking of universities. However, it took the matter seriously and conducted 9 mega selection boards during the last two years to appoint 128 faculty members.

This step was proved fruitful as the university ranking jumped 40 points in a year and elevated to 11th position and 6th position in research grant among 21 universities of the Punjab. Due to a congenial environment, IUB attracted thousands of job aspirants which shows tremendous progress of the university, he said. The vice chancellor further said that the university had planned three selection boards during coming days to overcome the shortage of faculty. Meanwhile, the selection boards meetings began at Abbasia Campus to interview candidates for the posts of assistant professors in faculties of Arts, Education, Science and Management Sciences.