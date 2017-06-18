Congratulations poured in from every cricket enthusiast as Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in the high-octane final of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Former captain and cricket legend Imran Khan was all-praise for Fakhar Zaman, whose 114 lifted Pakistan to an impressive start against India.
Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar's raw talent in action.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2017
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the national team in a video message.
Prime Minister's message from The Holy Land, for Pakistan cricket team on the glorious victory. #PAKvIND #CT17Final pic.twitter.com/l9YXoQgpYr— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 18, 2017
Heartiest congratulations 2Captain Sarfraz Ahmad 4leading #TeamPakistan & Hassan Ali 4winning Golden Ball as leading wicket-taker @ICCLive— M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) June 18, 2017
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa said "nothing beats team work". He also announced Umrah for the team.
COAS congrats Team Pakistan & nation. Announces Umrah for team.— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017
"Nothing beats 'Team Work', Pakistan is a team against every threat" COAS.
COAS watching historic winning moments of cricket match. pic.twitter.com/VmztNCrUYn— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017