Congratulations poured in from every cricket enthusiast as Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in the high-octane final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Former captain and cricket legend Imran Khan was all-praise for Fakhar Zaman, whose 114 lifted Pakistan to an impressive start against India.

Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar's raw talent in action. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2017

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the national team in a video message.

Prime Minister's message from The Holy Land, for Pakistan cricket team on the glorious victory. #PAKvIND #CT17Final pic.twitter.com/l9YXoQgpYr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 18, 2017

Heartiest congratulations 2Captain Sarfraz Ahmad 4leading #TeamPakistan & Hassan Ali 4winning Golden Ball as leading wicket-taker @ICCLive — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) June 18, 2017

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa said "nothing beats team work". He also announced Umrah for the team.

COAS congrats Team Pakistan & nation. Announces Umrah for team.

"Nothing beats 'Team Work', Pakistan is a team against every threat" COAS. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017