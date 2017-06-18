Congratulations poured in from every cricket enthusiast as Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in the high-octane final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Former captain and cricket legend Imran Khan was all-praise for Fakhar Zaman, whose 114 lifted Pakistan to an impressive start against India.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the national team in a video message.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa said "nothing beats team work". He also announced Umrah for the team.