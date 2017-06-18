ISLAMABAD - A Saudi army officer had exchange of heated arguments and abuses with an official of Airport Security Force (ASF) when he was asked to stop for security checkup here at Islamabad airport on Saturday.

Reliable sources said when ASF official tried to stop the Saudi army officer for security checkup, he (Saudi) lost his temper and started abusing the ASF official. This exchange of abuses led to scuffle and other security officials reached and mediated between the both.

Sources said that ASF official insisted that he will not let pass the Saudi army officer without security checkup. Later, the matter was brought into the knowledge of Saudi Embassy in Pakistan and efforts were made to settle down the issue.

Meanwhile, ASF high-ups, taking notice of ASF official’s misbehaviour with Saudi army officer, have suspended the official.

Despite repeated efforts contact with ASF and Saudi Embassy could not be made. The Interior Ministry spokesman was contacted to comment on the issue, he expressed ignorance about this incident.