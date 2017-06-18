MULTAN/HAFIZABAD/TOBA TEK SINGH-Eight persons including a couple and a minor girl died in different road accidents occurred separately on Saturday.

In Multan, four persons got killed and many others injured when a speeding passenger van and a truck collided head on at Chowk Nag Shah on Saturday. Rescue 1122 sources confirmed that the accident took place on Muzaffargarh-Dera Ghazi Khan Road and three persons died on the spot while another expired in hospital. Eye-witnesses said that the accident took place due to speeding. Police took the van and truck into custody and investigations were underway.

In Hafizabad, a couple died and their two minor daughters sustained injuries when a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on motorway near Bagh Kohna early Saturday morning.

According to Rescue source, Shahid Mehmood along with his wife Tahira Shahid and two minor daughters, residents of Islamabad, was proceeding towards Lahore in a car. Near Bagh Kohna, the car rammed into a truck from the rear as result it overturned. The couple’s bodies and the injured girls were shifted to hospital. The truck driver managed his good escape but the police impounded the truck and arrested its conductor.

In Toba Tek Singh, a five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a truck near Gojra.

The Gojra Saddr Police said that deceased Maryam Bibi, 5, of Chak 418/JB was crossing Gojra-Mochi Wala Road near her village along with her father Muhammad Arshad when a truck hit her as a result she died instantly.

In another incident, a man committed suicide by jumping in front moving after a quarrel with his parents here in Gojra.

The Gojra Saddr Police informed that the deceased Basharat Ali, 22, of Chak 373/JB Paiara Wal exchanged harsh words with his parents over monetary issue. Angry with his parents, he jumped in front of fast-moving Karachi-bound Millat express train, coming from Malkwal. As a result he died instantly.