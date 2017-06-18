PESHAWAR - Dozens political leaders and activists from Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami National Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Torwarsak Union Council, Buner.

The announcement was made at a public meeting, where a large number of PTI workers and activists were also present. Those political leaders who have joined PTI are included Abdul Ghafoor, Kachkol Bacha, Shad Gul and Zada Shah, besides their dozens of supporters and activists.They expressed full confidence in the leadership of the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan.

Addressing on the occasion, Buner district opposition leader Haji Sadiqullah said that for the first time in the history of the country, steps had been taken for bringing reforms in the government departments.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a single party which was fighting against powerful statuesque.

He said that the day is not far away when the nation would get rid of these traditional politicians.

Sadiqullah further said that those days were passed when people were paying money for government jobs and contracts and now all jobs and contracts would be awarded on merit.

He added that it was the provincial government which has introduced reforms in the health and education sectors and restored public confidence in the government institutions.

The district opposition leader said for the first time in the history the ‘looter’ of the national wealth has been brought by PTI chairman Imran Khan in front of the joint investigation team (JIT). He said that for the last 70 years, an elite class has hijacked the politics of the country and after the advent of PTI into national politics there would be no place of these plunderers in the national politics.

Divisional Senior Vice President Amirul Aman Khan, Tehsil Nazim Gagra Salar Jehan, Bakhrad Khan and others addressed the gathering.