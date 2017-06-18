Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr moon is expected to be sighted on June 25th, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to the department there are high chances of moon to be sighted on June 25th.

The Shawal’s moon will be born at 7:31 am on June 24th and it will be 36-hour old on June 25th.

PMD further stated that moon can be sighted in most parts of Pakistan as weather is expected to be clear on that day.

The PMD department has sent all details regarding Shawal moon to Ministry of Religious Affairs.