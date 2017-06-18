KASUR-Five persons were booked by the Pattoki City police on charges of allegedly torturing a man to death here the other day.

Hassan Ali filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) that suspect Maqsood and accomplices subjected his son Arshad to severe physical torture on March 5. He alleged that the suspects strangled his son and threw him in Badar Colony.

Preliminary investigation proved that the deceased was not strangled, the police said. Further investigation is underway and legal action will be taken under light of the medical report, they added.

18 PROFITEERS BOOKED

The administration cracked down on profiteers in Khuddian Khas and arrested 18 of them here the other day.

Responding to the public complainants, Kasur Assistant Commissioner (AC) Imtiaz Ahmed Khichi raided different bazaars in Khuddian Khas area. He got 18 shopkeepers including Shaan, Akram, Waqas, Sadiq, Naeem, Saleem, Ameen, Ibrahim and others, booked with Khuddian Khas police for selling daily-use items beyond the officially-fixed prices.

Two prayer leaders booked



OKARA-Two prayer leaders were booked on charges of violation of Amplifier Act.

According to police, Muhammad Yaseen, prayer leader of Jamia Masjid Ghuryanawala, Sherghar was found delivering speech in violation of Amplifier Act. Another Molvi Zafar Iqbal, Khateeb Jamia Siddique, Basirpur was also charged with violation of Amplifier Act. Separate cases were registered at the Sherghar and Basirpur police stations.

23 SUSPECTS NICKED

The district police claimed to have arrest 23 suspects during a search operation conducted under Operation Raddul Fasaad. All the suspects are being investigated.

The police pledged to continue action o purge the distrct of crime.