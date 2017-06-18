ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Saeed Ghani has said that ‘God Father’ of Pakistan has been exposed and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will not be able to hoodwink people of Pakistan anymore.

In a statement, Senator Saeed Ghani said that in the times of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Ittefaq Foundries were nationalised and its production was increased ten folds after nationalisation. Dictator General Zia refunded Ittefaq Foundries to Sharif family for one rupee and also doled out Rs100 million to Sharif family. He asked Sharif family not to tell lies to the nation.

He said that Sharif family also imported new machinery in the garb of scrap and was caught at Karachi port. There was never an accountability conducted against Sharif family and in General Musharraf’s time he fled to Saudi Arabia with forty trunks at night time. It is a miracle that Sharif family has been identified as mafia, Senator Ghani concluded.

Govt trying to make JIT controversial: Shah

NNI adds: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Khursheed Shah on Saturday said that the government is striving to make JIT members controversial so that they could not gave the decision against them.

He professed that three of the judges eyed the Panamagate with suspicion and henceforth formed JIT for investigations to remove those suspicions.

Khursheed Shah maintained that the government is trying to pressurise and blackmail the government institutions in an effort to make them controversial.

The Leader of the Opposition expressed the hope that the JIT would not succumb to any sort of pressure whatsoever.

He went on to say that the history of PML-N is fully eventful as they always ‘tactics’ to threaten the institutions and that the credit of attack on the Supreme Court for the very first time in the history of the sub-continent also goes to none other than the ruling PML-N.





