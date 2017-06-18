MULTAN/MUZAFFARGARH/HAFIZABAD-The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) was marked with solemnity here on Saturday. Besides main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat-e-Hazrat Ali (RA) that was brought out from Imambargah Jhik, a number of other small processions were held in different areas of city. The faithful attended Majalis at different imambargahs held in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion to avert any untoward incident as over 2,000 cops led by four SPs, 13 DSPs, 29 Inspectors, 1681 male constables and 49 lady constables performed security duty. Cops in uniform and plainclothes were deployed on the routes of the processions while streetlights were also installed to illuminate the routes of processions.

The main procession emerged from Imambargah Jhik and ended at Imambargah Lal Shah after marching on its traditional route. Similarly, another major procession was brought out by the faithful from Imam Bargah Kashana Haider Chah Bohar Wala and it ended at Imam Bargah Kashana Shabbir Lal Kurti. The participants of the processions paid homage to Zuljinnah and flagellated themselves with sharp knives mounted on chains.

About 20 to 25 foot long security zones were established with iron barriers ahead of each imambargah to restrict entry of irrelevant and anti-social elements. Only checking and security staff was allowed to enter the security zone created through barriers. The faithful were frisked with metal detectors at the entry of security zone.

Similarly, all link roads, streets and residential areas around the route of processions were sealed by police. The participants of the processions created security circle with the help of ropes around the processions to restrict the penetration of strangers.

The special branch and bomb disposal personnel swept the routes and destinations of majlis and processions with the help of metal detectors. The participants of the martyrdom day activities were asked park their motorbikes and other vehicles away from imambargahs. The day ended peacefully as the masses exhibited inter-sect harmony.

In Hafizabad, Youm-i-Ali was observed with usual religious fervour in the district in peaceful manner. Several processions were taken in Hafizabad and other towns wherein the participants paraded the prescribed routs by beating their chests and reciting Ya Ali Ya Ali.

The police took all precautionary measures to maintain peaceful conditions and no untoward incident was reported till filing of the report.

In Muzaffargarh, eight processions of Alam and Tazia were taken out which were participated by thousands of people to observe the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA) amid tight security in Muzaffargarh Alipur, Jatoi, Sher Sultan, Khangarh, Rangpur, Kot Addu and Mondaka areas.

Quran Khawani was held in almost all mosques of the district after Fajr prayers. The central procession began from Mohallah Tibi Hussainabad Imambargah and culminated at Qabrastan Amir Humza in the evening after passing through the designated route. The participants recited Noha, highlighting the life of Hazrat Ali (RA), the fourth Caliph, who was assassinated while offering Fajr prayers on the 21st of Ramazan.

Mounted police, assisted by Rangers officials, kept surrounded the participants throughout the rally. Special police deployment was made near mosques which were on the route of the rally. No untoward incident was reported.

DPO Awais Ahmed monitored the security of all the processions and remained with the policemen.