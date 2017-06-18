ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to appoint the ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the next hearing on a plea filed by India against the death sentence of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani military court.

The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali will be leading Pakistan's legal team at the next hearing of the case at the UN court, which stayed Jadhav's execution on May 18.

After ICJ halted Jadhav’s death sentence, Pakistan decided to provide a name of judge from its side who will be appointed only two months prior to the hearing.

Ausaf informed Chief Justice ICJ about the decision in a meeting over which he expressed his approval.

Pakistan is adopting a precautionary behaviour and will not announce the name before the set time due to fears that India might bring up any propaganda against the judge.