MULTAN-Acting Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said that the threats hurled to the JIT by the rulers are tantamount to insulting the judiciary besides weakening the accountability mechanism in the country.

Addressing the participants of a ceremony held in connection with oath-taking of JI Youth here on Saturday, he said that the rulers want JIT to act in line with their aspirations. “They also want the Supreme Court to give their wanted verdicts,” he maintained. He said that the entire nation is united against corruption and wants rule of law in the country.

He said that corruption defamed Pakistan in the entire world and the masses want to get rid of this menace. “Those who distributed sweets on Supreme Court decision are on their heels against JIT, trying to make it controversial,” he pointed out.

He said that the entire nation has a unanimous trust in the constitution, law and judiciary. He said that the neither did the Prime Minister accept the TORs developed by the opposition against corruption nor adopted a clear stance against corruption in letter written to the Chief Justice by the government which resulted in forcing him to appear before the JIT.

He said that the four years of the current government are a horrible tale of failure and corruption as the rulers completely failed to offer the public relief, eliminate lawlessness, corruption and price hike. He pointed out that the corruption has turned into a cancer and all institutions are plagued by it. He maintained that the corruption culture ruined the institutions.

He said that the government is quite directionless and poor youth are wandering here and there in search of jobs holding their degrees in hands, but to no avail. He said that the youth are the future leadership of the country and their issues should be resolved on priority basis but the rulers did not pay any heed to this very serious issue.

He said that the religious leadership, Ulema, Mashaikh and the youth would have to play a revolutionary role to bring forth honest and capable leadership. He added that the JI was the only party whose leadership was free of all corruption charges. He stressed upon the youth to support JI to bring a real change in the country. “Those gathering the trash of different parties at one platform cannot bring any change in the country,” he asserted.

FAKE MEDICINE

FACTORY UNEARTHED

A health team accompanied by police unearthed a fake medicine factory and caught a seven-member team from Jalalpur Pirwala Town of Multan. The health team conducted raid on a tip-off and recovered 10kg drug powder, 10,000 empty capsules, 2,000 filled capsules, two cars and three motorbikes. The arrested accused were shifted to Jalalpur Pirwala police station. Police said that the ringleader managed to escape from the spot. Police registered a case against the accused and investigation was underway.