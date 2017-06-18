MUZAFFARABAD:-Extreme summer season is being witnessed across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir state including Muzaffarabad, as temperature reached 40ºC, while this weather conditions are likely to prolong till Tuesday. The temperature rose to 40ºC, the public have gone wild due to prevailing hot weather and started approaching River Jhelum and Neelum. According to Pakistan Metrological Department, the dry weather will prevail across the region till Tuesday. Meanwhile, the residents have complained they are facing severe difficulties due to unannounced oadshedding.