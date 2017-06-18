ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) representative in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama leaks case may face a major penalty if he fails to satisfy an inquiry committee, formed by the apex court to probe illegal appointments in the bureau, justifying his appointment in the anti-graft body, The Nation has learnt.

Irfan Mangi, the NAB representative in the JIT, and 77 other officers have been issued notices by the NAB, seeking replies regarding their appointments in the anti-graft body. Mangi has submitted a reply in defence of his appointment in the NAB.

The NAB had served the show cause notices to Mangi and others on the directives of the inquiry committee formed by the Supreme Court to investigate illegal appointments, promotions, deputations in the bureau. On March 31, the Supreme Court constituted the committee headed by Establishment Division Secretary Syed Tahir Shahbaz. The NAB issued the notices to the officers days before the JIT started working.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that Mangi is one of the officers who did not have the requisite experience in the field of investigation before he joined the NAB. The sources said that Mangi, director general of NAB, could be demoted to the slot of deputy director if he fails to prove before the scrutiny committee that his appointment was made on merit. They said that the scrutiny committee has started recording statements of the NAB officers who had been served show cause notices. The apex court has instructed the committee to complete its work within three months and report to the apex court, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the JIT in its report submitted to the apex court said: “The NAB is pressurising the JIT member Irfan Mangi, as it had issued a show-cause notice to Mangi on April 25 about his deputation in the anti-graft body in 2004”.

Responding to the JIT allegations, NAB submitted its reply in Supreme Court on Friday and said: “The show cause notice was issued to Mangi along with 77 other persons in pursuance of the Supreme Court order prior to the formation of the JIT”.

According to the NAB show-cause notice issued by the deputy chairman NAB, a copy available with The Nation, “You (Mangi) are informed through this notice that your initial appointment in NAB as Deputy Director was inconsistent with TSC 8.02 & NAO, 2002 on account of the following: - “The experience certificate from the previous department does not indicate if it is acquired in the fields of investigation/inquiries/ research/legal matters”.

“And whereas I, as competent authority, am satisfied that the show-cause notice should be issued to you on the basis of above-mentioned grounds and in pursuance of a judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 31-3-2017 in suo motu case No 13/2016 and in accordance with Section 8.02 of NAB’s TCS.” “Therefore, you are called upon to appear and show cause within 10 days from the receipt of this notice as to why your services may not be terminated as per Section 8.02 of NAB Employees’ Terms and Conditions of Services, 2002. Your reply will be examined by the committee which, after affording you an opportunity of hearing, will record its findings for transmission to the NAB chairman,” it added.

The document further said: “If no reply to this show-cause notice is received within 10 days, it will be presumed that you have no defence to offer in the matter, prompting imposition of appropriate penalty. You should also state if you wish to be heard in person by the committee or not.”

According to available documents with The Nation, Mangi submitted his reply to the show cause notice on May 20 and said: “It is stated that I have been posted as Director General (OPS) at NAB Balochistan in April, 2017. During my posting at NAB (B), I proceeded on Foreign Study Tour (FST) as per the mandatory requirement of National Security & War course attended by me at National Defense University, Islamabad after obtaining official permission from Competent Authority on 24th April 2017”.

He said “during FST, I was informed the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan has approved me as member of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Panama case and NAB authorities vide a notification has attached my services with JIT accordingly with immediate effect, and thus on my return, I immediately joined my new assignment as member JIT in compliance to said notification”.

He said in his reply, however, now I have been informed by NAB (B) office telephonically that a “show cause” notice dated 25th April 2017 has been issued to me under your signatures requiring me to appear within 10 days regarding relevancy of my experience prior to joining NAB way back in 2004. Since I have yet formally received the said “Show Cause Notice” it is requested that a copy may be provided formally.

He further said “It will not be out of place to mention here that I possessed about 14 years of intensive experience including inquires and investigations, prior to joining NAB in 2004 (experience certificates available with NAB). Further, I got the first position in Sindh public Service Commission as well as Federal Public Service Commission examination in 1992. I have also been conferred with following three Gold Medals by Mehran Engineering University, Jamshoro for my education achievements: a. first Position in Civil Engineering Department, b. First Position in Whole University, c. the best graduate of the university. Foregoing in view it is requested that either the aforementioned Show Cause notice be withdrawn or pended till the completion of my present attachment period with JIT as I am fully occupied with my current assignment”.