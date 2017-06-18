Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has called Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif ‘pot’ politicians, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

“Both have never worked on merit,” he said.

Bilawal further stated that PPP will hold Sharifs accountable after winning 2018 elections.

While commenting on hearing of Shahbaz Sharif before Joint Investigation Team (JIT), the PPP chairman said Sharif brothers have made public fool with telling them that price of Raiwand palace is mere Rs4 million.

“This is their only one theft which is being caught, their robberies are still to be investigated,” Bilawal said.