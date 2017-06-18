ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has opened Kharlachi crossing with Afghanistan in the Kurram Agency for trade, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

“The decision reflects Pakistan's continued efforts for facilitating Afghan transit and trade through Pakistan. This is not a pedestrians crossing, but is meant for facilitation of trade and transit vehicles,” the FO clarified.

Sources in the government said that the decision to open the Kharlachi crossing for trade was part of the confidence-building measures of Islamabad to make Afghanistan realise that Pakistan wanted to see stability in the restive country.

These sources said that during his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the SCO summit last week, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had reiterated his government’s commitment to support the Afghan government in bringing peace to the country.

The decision to open the Kharlachi border crossing for trade was also made during the meeting and soon after his return, PM Sharif directed the concerned authorities to implement the decision.

Pakistan and Afghanistan had longstanding border issues and the situation had aggravated in the past couple of months and many times led to the complete border closure.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a roughly 2,500km-long border, which runs through a mountainous terrain and remains largely unmanned.

Recent Pakistani attempts to fencing the border to curtail the movement of Taliban militants into Pakistan have been met with resistance from Afghanistan, which even led to cross-border skirmishes and even killing of security personnel on both sides.

In February, Pakistan completely sealed the border crossing with Kabul for well over a month after a series of attacks from across the border, leading to the death of over 100 people.

Those attacks were followed by frequent skirmishes between Pakistani Taliban fighters and Pakistan's military along the border in Mohmand, Khyber and other districts.