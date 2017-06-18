SHEIKHUPURA-Federal Minister for Defence Production and Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain claimed that by appearing before the JIT set up to investigate Panama leaks, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif proved that there is a rule of law in the country.

“PM Nawaz Sharif and CM Shehbaz Sharif have upheld law and constitution by appearing before JIT and this way they have proved supremacy of law and constitution in the country”, he said this while talking to media at the inauguration of different developmental projects in Sharqpur Sharif and Fiazpur Khurd here on Saturday.

He said that from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Gen Musharraf everyone held Sharif family accountable but corruption of even a single penny could be proved against them.

“By the grace of God, Nawaz Sharif will emerge successful again this time and rivals will have to repent,” he predicted. He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif is the greatest leader of Pakistan and those who levelled allegations against him would feel ashamed this time also just like the past, adding there is no legal status of baseless allegations and investigations.

The minister said that those who are doing politics of lies are creating hurdles in the way of smooth progress and prosperity of country and people will reject them once again through their voting power during general elections in 2018.