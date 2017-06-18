President Mamnoon Hussain has held a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Makkah-tul Mukarrama, reported Radio Pakistan.



They discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relatons, mutual interest and the situation in South Asia and Middle East.

The President appreciated the Saudi government for excellent arrnagements for the Umra pilgrims during Ramazan-ul Mubarak.

President of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and Speaker National Assembly of Kuwait Marzooq bin Ali Al-Ghanim also held meetings with President Mamnoon Hussain.

Matters of mutual interst figured in the meetings.

The President has now left for home after performing Umra. Governor Jeddah Mishaal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz saw the president off at the airport.