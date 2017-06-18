LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s announcement to bring a no-trust move against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Punjab Assembly appears nothing more than a gimmick to highlight the alleged corruption aspect of the Sharifs and build pressure on the government.

The PTI-led Opposition in the Punjab Assembly will bring in no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister, the media report said while quoting Leader of the Opposition Mian Mahmoodur Rashid.

The no-trust motion under the rules of the business of the Punjab Assembly is not simple a move but an elaborate exercise and a serious effort by the Opposition for which it must have convincing argument, justifiable charges, atop the required number of support of the MPAs in the house to carry the motion. The argument that whether required number of MPAs’ support exists with the CM’s opponents to make their move a success, appears totally unpersuasive. The opposition’s challenge to chief executive of the province evinces that rivals carry some purpose behind the no-trust and have a method in their madness.

In the house of 372, the PML-N enjoys clear support of 305 members (including independents who joined this party after the elections) while rest of the 55 are clearly on the Opposition side. The remaining members of JUI-F PML-Z have by and large stood with the treasury. For moving a resolution of no-confidence against the chief minister the PTI in the first instance needs support of 20 per cent members in the house. The PTI, which may mull the no-trust option in a formal meeting for taking a final decision on it, has just 30 seats in the assembly while it needs 73 MPAs only to table the resolution. The PPP with 7 and PML-Q nine seats are other two which have yet not said anything in support of the PTI over no-trust against CM as such, this course is only at the elementary stage at the PTI end. If all Opposition members join hand, even then they would need a dozen more from the Treasury (independents) to gain the required strength for moving the resolution.

The PTI, which has played the role of an arch rival against the ruling PML-N since last elections, has got up to move no-trust after Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the joint Investigation team (JIT) and his reply to the queries about the family concerns, Hudaibiya Paper Mills, Chaudhry Sugar Mills and others in relation to probe the money trail used for the purchase of Sharifs property in London allegedly through the offshore companies revealed by Panama Papers. What the CM answered to the JIT inquiry is not fully known to the public. However, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid claims that the CM was quizzed about the corruption of the Sharifs which amounts to their dishonesty and abuse of authority. So the Leader of the Opposition has presumed that like other Sharifs, the person of Shehbaz Sharif has also become specked with corruption therefore he has lost justification to stay in the office of the Chief Minister. So a no-trust is necessary.

From the experts’ point of view, given the large strength of the PML-N in the house, the chances are very bleak that the resolution will succeed. However, if a resolution is moved, the opposition will get a chance to grill the ruling Sharifs and their courtiers that will open up a new front against the government and a pressure on it. But for that end that, the PTI needs to cross over the first hurdle of mopping up the requisite support for tabling the resolution.