ISLAMABAD - Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chief has demanded inquiry into the ‘Whatsapp call controversy’, saying only a thorough probe into the matter can reveal the facts.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had alleged SECP and a number of other departments of creating obstruction in the way of investigation process.

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf on Friday submitted a four-page statement dismissing the allegations on behalf of the departments: SECP, Prime Minister House, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Law and Justice and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

A three-judge implementation bench tomorrow (Monday) would take up the AGP reply.

The SECP in a reply filed on Saturday about the ‘Whatsapp call controversy’ demanded probe into the issue. It said in the absence of any inquiry, the JIT’s allegations that somehow the chairman SECP has attempted to drag the Registrar of the Supreme Court is a matter fit for notice by the Supreme Court.

The reply says even today it is not known to the SECP chairman whether the caller was the Registrar or someone else or as asserted by the JIT, the Registrar of his own volition had no role in the matter. “Only a thorough inquiry into the matte can reveal the facts,” it added.

The SECP reply said the JIT’s assertion that the Whatsapp call controversy was stirred at the behest of chairman SECP, attempting to unmeritedly drag the learned Registrar of the Supreme Court, when in actuality the Registrar on his own volition had no role in the matter, is highly disappointing and vehemently denied.

The reply said that the Chairman SECP in his letter dated April 28, 2017 addressed to the Registrar Supreme Court honestly brought the matter of mysterious call received by him on record of the court and initially his impression was that the call has been made from someone from USA. Subsequently, it was revealed that the call has been in fact made by i-phone application “FaceTime”.

The aspersion cast by the JIT as to any other pending inquiry by the SECP in connection with the Sharif family is baseless, misconceived and merely conjectures and surmises, it maintained.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has also categorically denied allegations of hacking of facebook of Bilal Rasool or his family, or infringing privacy and causing harassment of any JIT member or his family.

“It is hereby confirmed that low-downs of JIT members were collected since Panama Leaks case is a high profile case having serious repercussions on the political fabric of the country. How the said low-downs leaked is a matter of great concern and is being investigated,” the reply submitted by the AGP on Friday read.

The Directorate General of Intelligence Bureau gathers intelligence on matters having bearing on national importance. As a regular practice, the Bureau collects low-downs of the government personnel and other subjects of interest working on important positions. Such low-downs are maintained for ready reference.