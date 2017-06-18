ISLAMABAD - PTI chief Imran Khan has said that the real place where Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif belong to is Adiala jail.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday said that it had decided to boycott Geo and Jang Media Group "owing to its biased and one-sided coverage" in the ongoing Panama Leaks probe by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement and said that PTI had decided to withdraw its representation from all forums run by Geo and Jang Group.

Earlier the day, Chairman PTI Imran Khan while addressing a press conference soon after the appearance of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif before JIT lashed out at both the Sharif family and the Jang group for his own different reasons.

Imran Khan termed the owner and publisher of Geo and Jang Group the ‘God Father’ of Pakistani media and questioned that was this "work of a media house to protect corruption of a corrupt family?" He alleged that the media group was bent on protecting the corruption of Sharif family. He said that this would have to be seen how much money the group got out of 34 billion rupees the ruling PML-N has given to media houses in the form of advertisements. "I am not against journalists but against the policy of the God Father," he said. He said that the media group was maligning the judiciary and the JIT probing the Sharif family for having off-shore wealth just to protect the corrupt ruling family. The group gave the wrong impression that perhaps the PM made history while appearing before JIT.

Chairman PTI also came down hard on the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for making press conferences after their appearance before the JIT. "They are pretending as if some conspiracy has been hatched against them," he said. These are the revelations made by the Panama Leaks and not anyone else.

Imran Khan also remarked that the real place for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif was Adiala Jail after the decision of JIT. The masses are waiting for the decision, he said.

He reiterated that the entire nation stood by the Supreme Court and the JIT. Criticising Shehbaz Sharif’s statement after appearing before JIT Imran Khan said whom are they befooling by wearing Panama hat and mafia suit. He went on to saying that 12 corruption cases were pending against Nawaz Sharif. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also been implicated in a case.

He said leaders were always held accountable in democracy and with the Sharif family appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), it did not mean they were being victimised.

Sharif's had been bribing the people the whole life to evade accountability and now when they have come to know that they were factually being held accountable for the first time, they had started pointing fingers at the Supreme Court. They are doing this because they know that they have lost their case before the JIT, he added.

He said that a wrong impression being given that Sharif family was held accountable many times since 1972. In that year, it was not alone the Sharif's industry that was nationalised but all industries and banks were nationalised under a policy of the government and the Sharif family took the nationalised property back after serving military ruler Ziaul Haq. Only in twelve years since 1971, they established 12 mills, he wondered. Imran Khan claimed that it was Sharif family which itself got declared Mian Sharif, the father of PM, as "money launderer".

Mian Sharfi had a black money and the whole family became billionaire as a result of this one.

Why Shahbaz Sharif is befooling masses by wearing Panama hat and mafia suit, he hinted towards the dress of CM Punjab while wearing during his Saturday's appearance before the JIT.

The only question is from where they got money to buy Mayfair flats, he said.

PTI chief said that the entire premise of the Sharif family’s argument in the Panama Papers case was based on a fake letter from a Qatari prince who was not ready to face the JIT despite orders. “The Qatari letter is a lie,” he claimed,

Referring to Prime Minister’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz interview, he said, only Kulsoom told the truth and confessed that the London flats were owned by the Sharif family. “Now that the case is almost over since the Qatari prince had refused to come to Pakistan, the ruling party has started attacking the JIT by telling its members that their children would have no place to live in Pakistan,” he added. Sharif family concealed their assets and despite bearing ‘atrocities’ and ‘victimisation’ they erected an empire of billions, Imran Khan said satirically. He also alleged that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and head of National Bank of Pakistan Muhammad Saeed laundered money for Sharif family. Dar knows all, he said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan welcomed senior politician Ahmed Yar Hiraj’s decision to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and stated that his addition will help the party gain strength.

Replying to a question, Imran Khan said it was better for Pakistan to bat first in the final of Cricket Champion's Trophy 2017 against India as it could defend target with its best bowling attack.