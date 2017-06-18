MIRPUR (AJK)-Speakers at a seminar emphasised the promotion of tolerance and brotherhood through collaboration among the universities, media and law enforcement agencies.

The speakers including retired chief justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Azam Khan, Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) Habibur Rehman, Registrar Waris Jirral, Commissioner Zaffar Mahmud Khan, DIG Police Mirpur Range Rashid Naeem, Mirpur DC Ansar Yaqoob, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, Director Students Affairs Shahid Amin, Director Tahir Aslam, senior Kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Station Director AK Radio Muhammad Shakeel and the varsity’s student Rubiyaa Zaman expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled ‘’ University - Media - Law Enforcement Agencies Collaboration for Promoting Tolerance and Rejecting Extremism”.

It was hosted by the MUST. The speakers observed that the educational institutions could change the attitude and approach of the society side by side the character-building of the young generation.

They emphasised for maintaining collaboration among the institutions for ensuring their vibrant and collective role to successfully meet the challenges which the nation was facing in the form of extremism and terrorism. The varsities, speakers underlined, can primarily perform an affective role to that direction through the mutual cooperation of the print and electronic media.

The speakers further urged the need to “study, teach, and practice tolerance – and to instill it in our children, both through education and our own example”.

They expressed their hope that such seminars participated by the experts from the law enforcement institutions, students, academicians and media crew can strengthen the government’s role as an incubator of tolerance, consolidate the role of family in nation-building, promote tolerance, combat fanaticism among youth, enrich scientific and cultural content and lastly, integrate international efforts in the promotion of such a message.

They emphasised the effective role of the students for maintaining unity, integrity, progress, prosperity of Pakistan besides the cohesion and brotherhood so as to ensure the emergence of healthy society in true perspective. They also called for refraining from depriving others of their rights and for ending the sense of deprivation among the neglected people.

“High social values, moral attitude and character-building are the key to produce healthy society,” the speakers observed and added that the society have to demonstrate the high values and spirit of tolerance for the sake of religious cohesion and harmony.

Addressing the seminar, the vice chancellor said that his varsity was bent upon dealing with the challenges which could lead to overcome the trends of social injustices in the society. He called for promoting the spirit of collectivism instead of individualism.

MUST, Dr Habibur Rehman said, was producing quality architects through the delivery of quality studies harmonious to the need of the modern age. It gives special emphasis upon the character building of the students through seasoned faculty in at least two dozens of disciplines in science, engineering, social sciences, arts and others besides the higher general disciplines, he said.

The vice chancellor vowed to encourage the due role of his university, faculty and the students for promoting tolerance and discouraging and rejecting all the sources of extremism through collaboration of the law enforcement institutions.

Expressing his views on the role of print media, Altaf Hamid said that the question rose how can media and communications be used to counter identity-based violence or extremism? He continued that there was growing concern among media, governments and NGOs around the world that increasingly successful communication strategies are being deployed by a variety of state and non-state actors that threaten international stability, social cohesion, and human rights in various parts of the world.

The seminar was largely attended by eminent icons of the local civil society including lawyers, senior journalists, faculty members and students of the Mirpur University of Science & Technology.