SIALKOT-The criminals went on the rampage through Sialkot district and took away motorcycles, gold ornaments, lakhs of rupees in cash and other valuables in several strikes.

Two unknown armed dacoits snatched Rs2 million in cash at gunpoint from trader Sheikh Umer Sharif , when he reached near his shop in Green Wood Street Sialkot. Accused fled away by a motorcycle. Two dacoits looted Rs140,000 in cash at gunpoint from another trader Usman at his shop in Jinnah Town Sialkot.

Two armed motorcyclists snatched Rs150,000 in cash at gunpoint from a trader at an overhead bridge Sialkot near Rangpura. Some theives took away a motorcycle (STK-569) of a local property dealer Arshad Mehmood outside of his house in Model Town Daska city.

Three armed motorcyclists snatched thousands of rupees in cash and precious mobile phone from Umer Farooq near Mitraanwali, Daska tehsil. Three dacoits looted gold ornaments weighing 13 tola, Rs23,000 in cash and other valuables worth Rs0.7 million during a major dacoity incident at house of local landlord Bashir Ahmed in village Lakra Kalan-Motra, Daska tehsil.