CHAKWAL-Armed men gunned down three members of a family over old enmity and fled the scene here on Saturday.

Police said that the incident took place in Jasial area of Chakwal where four armed culprits of rival group, riding two motorcycles, opened indiscriminate fire at their rivals with whom they were in old enmity.

As a result of firing three family members including grandfather, son and grandson were killed on the spot. The assailants fled the scene after the triple murder.

The bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Talagang for post-mortem. The police have registered a case against the murderers and started further investigation.