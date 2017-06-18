MULTAN-Tehreek Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat (TTNR) said on Saturday that a case of blasphemy is being prolonged by the government intentionally and it appears as if efforts are being made to protect the accused.

“If any attempt is made to protect the culprit, the faithful will not tolerate it. The TTNR has decided that the clerics will join next proceeding of the case and go to the court,” declared the participants of a meeting of TTNR held here to review the progress in the case.

The participants of the meeting expressed serious concerns on slow pace of proceedings. “It’s been four years since Junaid Hafeez committed blasphemy but he is not punished so far. They are prolonging this case intentionally. It’s outrageous,” the participants warned.

The legal committee of the TTNR briefed the participants of the meeting and said that the court, state attorney and the evidence looked under pressure.

The meeting was held at JI office and Mian Asif Mehmood Akhwani of JI, Kanwar Siddiq, Ayub Moghal of JUP, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Basharat Qureshi, Hafiz Allah Ditta Kashif, Zulfiqar Sindhu and Zafar Punniyan attended.