Two officials of Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan has gone missing, Foreign Office stated.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakria said that both officers were coming to Pakistan by road on June 16th but did not reach Torkham border.

“Pakistan has raised the issue with Afghan authorities,” Zakria added.

He further said that Afghan government has established an investigation team to probe the issue.

Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal has confirmed the incident.

“Yes, I am aware of the incident and relevant institutions have been informed and a search operation is underway,” he said.