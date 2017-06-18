MIRPUR (AJK)-India has officially declared war against the entire Kashmir generation, a Kashmir delegation told diplomats and representatives of international rights organisations during a briefing at UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

A message reaching here Friday evening says the eight-member delegation of Kashmiri leaders including rights activists is in Geneva nowadays to attend 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“India is at war against the youth in Kashmir. This is a war on the entire generation,” Ahmed Quraishi, member of Kashmir delegation and executive director of Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) told a sideline event. “The world’s largest movement today for civil and political rights, including the right to self-determination, is underway now in Kashmir. Young men and women are leading it. India hopes to stop the movement by crippling the younger generation through torture and murder,” he said.

Quraishi was speaking at the event titled, ‘Youth in Conflict and Right to Education’. The event was presided over by Sardar Amjad Yousef Khan, executive director of Kashmir Institute for International Relations (KIIR).

The speakers included Altaf Hussain Wani, leader of Kashmir delegation, senior APHC freedom leader Hassan Banna and rights activists who recognized the role of the students in Kashmir for leading the freedom movement. “Instead of welcoming peaceful protests by women, world’s largest democracy responded to unarmed women using brute force,” Quraishi said.

APHC leader Hassan Banna said schools and universities were the biggest victims of India’s assault on young men and women of Kashmir. “Amnesty International has researched the issue and concluded that New Delhi is targeting Kashmir’s younger generation under an undeclared policy,” Banna said.

“Like other parts of the world, Kashmiri youth undoubtedly are very talented,” Banna said, adding, “Unfortunately, the space they need to grow and work is being squeezed and narrowed. You know, the young boys and girls of today’s digital world are great admirers of social media but Kashmiri youth are deprived of all these facilities as the internet is being suspended in Kashmir day in and day out by the Indian government.”

Senior Kashmir freedom leader Altaf Hussain Wani gave a detailed presentation of India’s current predicament in Kashmir. One of his key findings was the high ratio of civilian deaths in Kashmir at the hand of Indian army as compared the numbers of alleged militants. The civilian casualty rate in World War II was five percent, he said, but in Kashmir it has reached up to eighty percent, the message concluded.