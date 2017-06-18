ISLAMABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Saturday his family has great respect for the law, after he appeared before the Joint Investigation Team probing allegations of money-laundering and corruption against the Sharif family.

“My and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before the JIT proved that we have great respect for the judiciary,” he told the media. “We have proved that our family has great respect for the law unlike the military rulers who usurped power at gunpoint,” he added.

Criticising his opponents, the chief minister said he has a history of backache problem but he did not use it as an excuse to skip the JIT summons.

“I did not go and get myself admitted to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi nor did I go to London,” he said, alluding to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, who had bumped into the AFIC complaining backache on the day he was supposed to appear before a court in Islamabad.

Shehbaz said that not a single case of embezzlement of government resources was ever proved despite repeated accountability of Sharif family. He said this was not the first time his family was being held accountable. My family has been held accountable for the fifth time in the history of the country,” he said.

“The JIT had summoned me to appear before it as somebody acquainted with the facts of the Panamagate scandal,” he said, adding that he appeared before the probe team and recorded his statement with the utmost respect and to the best of his knowledge.

The chief minister said that the prime minister appeared before the JIT a day ago, something that happened for the first time in the history of the country. “Now an elected chief minister appeared before the JIT constituted by the apex court and presented his stance,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated that this was not the first time they have been put to trial and people should not forget that his family’s first accountability started back in 1972 when their family’s Ittefaq Foundries were nationalised during Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regime led by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“The foundry was not made through licences acquired at Punjab Club parties. Our father and his brothers had set it up,” the younger Sharif said.

“Between 1988 and 1990, our family’s second trial took place during Benazir Bhutto’s first government and then again in 1993 and 1996, the Sharif family suffered losses worth billions of rupees due to conspiracies against us,” he said.

He said during Pervez Musharraf’s era he was handcuffed and taken to prison. “I did not talk about this before publicly as it was a matter of shame, but I am admitting it today because we have been subjected to accountability,” he said.

The Punjab chief minister said that like in the past all allegations will be proved false this time too.

Earlier, Shehbaz showed up at the Federal Judicial Academy in a white land cruiser driven by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, while Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Hamza Shehbaz accompanied him to the FJA gate.

Around 2,500 policemen and other security personnel had been deployed in the adjoining areas of the FJA. All roads leading to the academy had been blocked for traffic. The police barred Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, State Minister Abid Sher Ali, Zaeem Hussain Qadir, Hanif Abbasi and other PML-N leaders from going towards the FJA.

Shehbaz attired in white suit and wearing a black tie looked confident and waved to the camera crew before going inside the FJA, where remained for almost four hours.