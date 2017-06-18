TOBA TEK SINGH-All the veterinary doctors here continued their strike for the third consecutive day on Saturday against the alleged misbehaviour of Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mehmood Gujjar with Dr Saleem in Kamalia Ramazan bazaar.

They also took out a procession which started from Municipal Complex. They reached district government complex after marching through Jhang and Rajana roads. They tried to go to the DC office but the policemen locked the outer gate of the complex due to which they blocked Rajana Road as a result traffic remained out of gear on the road for two hours. They were demanding transfer of the Kamalia AC. When this report was filed talks were underway between the Vet Doctors Association office-bearers and the district administration.