Quetta:- At least 18 people injured, five of them seriously, when a bus, carrying a marriage party, collided with a car in Quetta’s outskirts area of Hazar Ghanji on Friday.
The police said that the bus which was heading towards Sibi rammed into a car in Hazar Ghanji area. Consequently, the bus overturned wounding 18 passengers who were immediately shifted to Bolan Medical Complex for treatment.–Staff Reporter
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 18-Mar-2017 here.