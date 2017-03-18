Quetta:- At least 18 people injured, five of them seriously, when a bus, carrying a marriage party, collided with a car in Quetta’s outskirts area of Hazar Ghanji on Friday.

The police said that the bus which was heading towards Sibi rammed into a car in Hazar Ghanji area. Consequently, the bus overturned wounding 18 passengers who were immediately shifted to Bolan Medical Complex for treatment.–Staff Reporter