BAHAWALPUR-The district police arrested 869 outlaws wanted in different cases of heinous crime during search operations conducted in the month of February.

The police also busted 29 criminals belonging to eight different gangs and recovered looted valuables worth Rs6.6 million from their possession.

According to DPO Ashfaq Khan, the police launched a vigorous crackdown on the outlaws of different categories across the district. During the operation, the police arrested 869 outlaws including drug-peddlers and notorious gangsters.

During the campaign against illegal arms, the police arrested 81 outlaws and recovered four Kalashnikovs, 17 rifles, 35 guns, 100 pistols, five carbines, 28,183 bullets from their possession.

Similarly, during crackdown on drug-dealers, the police also arrested 149 drug-dealers and recovered 11.7 kg of hashish, 0.25 kg of opium, 4.4 kg of marijuana and 4,879 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Similarly, the police arrested 92 outlaws from gambling dens across the district and registered cases against them. The police also tightened noose around gangs and busted 29 members of eight different gangs involved in robbery, burglary and street crime. The police recovered looted valuables including motorcycles worth Rs2.8 million from their possession.

Taking action under National Action Plan, the police arrested 30 persons for violating Amplifier Act.

The DPO said that the police will continue taking action against the outlaws, adding no will be allowed to disturb peace of the district.