The Embassy of Pakistan hosted Cody Swartzentruber, Student Ambassador to Pakistan currently working on the project titled ‘Exploring the World,’ along with his class fellows, said a press release today.

Cody Swartzentruber is an 8th Grade student in a high profile Greenwood Mennonite School where 219 students have been allocated different countries of the world under a project to explore similarities and differences in countries across the globe.

Cody has been assigned country ‘Pakistan.’ It’s a very interesting and unique project being introduced by the School for the first time. The underlying rationale is to educate students from Kindergarten to 12th Grade to have a due exposure and orientation towards different countries.

Student Ambassador to Pakistan Cody had written a letter to President Mamnoon Hussain in December 2016 to gain insight into Pakistan. The President appreciated ‘Exploring the World’ project and responded via a letter to the student along with his signed photographs as leader of Pakistan to fulfill requirements of the project mentioned above.

On the Occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhry presented a letter and signed photographs of President Mamnoon Hussain to Cody. The President in his letter conveyed him the message to visit Pakistan to make new friends.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry stressed the need for such people-to- people contacts between Pakistan and USA in different fields to strengthen bilateral relations. He wished Cody well and extended standing invitation to the Student Ambassador to visit Embassy of Pakistan as and when required in line with the Project.

Rizwan Sheikh, Deputy Chief of the Mission warmly welcomed Swartzentruber and his class fellows to the Embassy of Pakistan and briefed them about the Basic Facts, History, Culture and People of Pakistan. The students from Greenwood Mennonite School were accompanied by their Principal Duane Miller who appreciated the warmth and hospitality of the Embassy of Pakistan.

Cody would submit detailed report on Pakistan towards the end of the academic year in May 2017.