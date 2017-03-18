MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that 2,800 developmental projects would complete in the current fiscal year.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a newly constructed bridge in Kotli city of Mirpur division on Thursday, the prime minister said that under the Community Infrastructure Development Programme, projects in health, education and communications sectors had been started in AJK without any disparity, focusing on the needs of the people.

He said all projects were designed keeping in the view of rapid gross root development in the state. He said an effective online monitoring system has been evolved for assurance of transparency in developmental process. He said the supremacy of Law, merit, provision of justice and developmental process has been initiated in AJK.

Promoting Kashmir Issue, ensuring good governance and sustainable development are the priorities of the PML-N government, he added. He said the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for development has been enhanced in AJK. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is taking concrete steps for empowerment of AJK government and provide it financial resources, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Farooq Haider administered oath to the newly-elected body of District Bar Association Kotli. Addressing the ceremony the prime minister said that eliminating corruption was a big challenge for his government, but he was determined to fight it. He said the previous government failed to deliver because of bad governance and institutionalised corruption.

“PML-N has a clear road map of tackling corruption and establishing good governance for which people of AJK gave us huge mandate in the elections,” he said. Haider said the government had enough funds to exploit tourism and hydroelectric potential of the state to create jobs for the local youth.

The AJK prime minister also lauded the services of lawyers for the stability of democratic system and supremacy of constitution in the country. He condemned the massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the Indian army. He praised the lawyers’ community in IoK for their efforts to highlight these abuses.

Newly elected president Kotli Bar Raja Javed Akhtar presided over the ceremony. Outgoing president Khawaja Iftikhar Hussain Butt and Ch Liaqat also addressed the ceremony while AJK Information minister Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas, MLA Malik Muhammad Nawaz, Ch Mehboob, Dr Mehmoodul Hassan, Zulfiqar Ali, Malik Hanif, Raja Iftikhar, Raja Rizwan, Raja Zaheer, Raja Azhar, Sardar Ashraf, Khurshid Ahmed Qadri, Liaqat Mughal Advocate, Malik Asghar Sethi, Zaheer Baber Chugtai, Baber Minhas, Malik Zarrat, Naseer Rathore, Ch Liaqat, Imtiaz Raja and Muhammad Rasheed advocate were also present.

The prime minister while talking to media at Kotli Press Club said government believes in freedom of press; in AJK, media and civil society enjoy ideal freedom of expression and speech. He said in Occupied Kashmir, India had banned independent media by imposing various restrictions on it while the other hand in AJK even no political prisoner, government has taken strong steps for the welfare of the journalists community by setting up AJK Press Foundation and provision of grants to press clubs bodies and journalists organizations.