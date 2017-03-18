An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) ordered that MQM's leader Farooq Sattar be presented before the court on March 20 declaring him an escapee in multiple cases.

MQM leader Qamar Mansoor was granted bail while Shahid Pasha's exoneration application was discarded in the hearing of a case involving MQM leaders who were guilty of facilitating Altaf Hussain’s speech, in which he railed against the military establishment and security agencies.

The judge also pointed out the police's failure to present Sattar in court despite the ATC's multiple orders for his arrest.