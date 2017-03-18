Attacks on FC centre, border post thwarted

Peshawar/RAWALPINDI - At least two major terror bids were foiled on Friday, the day ISPR issued an update on the countrywide operation Raddul Fasaad saying that security forces had failed seven major terrorist attempts in the past one month.

Overall, as many as 17 militants were killed and three soldiers martyred in different parts of the country on Friday as security personnel keep hitting the terrorists, who in turn are resorting to desperate attacks wherever possible.

Two suicide bombers were killed and a Frontier Corps soldier martyred on Friday as the security personnel thwarted a terrorist attack on a training centre of the force in the Shabqadar area of Charsadda.

Two Frontier Constabulary soldiers were martyred and four others injured when Afghan-based militants attacked a checkpost near Pak-Afghan border in Landi Kotal area late Thursday night.

The ISPR said the attack had been repulsed and six attackers, including their commander, was killed in the retaliatory action.

In Jamrud tehsil of Khyber Agency, PAF jets pounded suspected sanctuaries of the militants killing four militants and injuring scores of others, on reports that Lashkar-e-Islam leader Mangal Bagh was in the area.

In Punjab, Rangers personnel gunned down five alleged terrorists and nabbed another seven during search operations conducted in different areas of Dera Ghazi Khan district on Friday.

Charsadda attack

Local sources and police said that two suicide bombers wearing explosive vests attempted to enter the training centre FC training centre in the Shabqadar area of Charsadda on Friday. Upon being challenged by the alert guards, they started firing.

During the exchange of fire, a bullet hit one of the suicide bombers – triggering an explosion which resulted in the martyrdom of an FC soldier - Naeemullah. Two other FC men, Mohammad Ibrahim and Shah Wali, were also injured in the blast. The other suicide bomber was killed by the soldiers.

ISPR said the terror attempt was thwarted following intelligence based information and the both suicide bombers were killed.

Charsadda DPO Sohail Khalid told media persons that the two suicide bombers were wearing black clothes and they attacked the FC training centre early morning.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and launched a search operation. Local sources said the attackers were three in number, and one of them fled the scene during the exchange of fire.

The funeral prayer of the martyred soldier was offered at the FC headquarters in Peshawar.

The Shabqadar FC training centre is one of the major facilities imparting training to new recruits. Previously, the centre was attacked in May 2011 which had claimed 89 lives. At that time, Taliban termed the attack a revenge for the killing of Osama bin Laden by US Navy Seals in Abbottabad.

In a separate attack Thursday night, a soldier was killed and two others were injured when militants attacked police mobile in the Tehkal area. In the exchange of fire, one of the attackers was killed. Police also recovered weapons from the slain militant and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Khyber checkpost raid

A number of militants equipped with sophisticated weapons launched a cross-border attack at a Frontier Constabulary (FCons) checkpost near Pak-Afghan border in the Speena Suka area of Landi Kotal tehsil late Thursday night.

Resultantly, Naib Subedar Said Jan and Lance Naik Jahan Zeb Afridi embraced martyrdom while four other soldiers were seriously wounded. The injured soldiers were Aziz-ur Rahman, Zia-ul Islam, Jan Alam and Washma Gul, and they were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital Peshawar for treatment.

The security forces in their retaliatory action claimed to have killed six of the attackers, including their commander. The casualties of the militants however could not be verified independently.

Jamrud airstrikes

Security forces on Friday claimed to have killed four militants and injured scores of others in airstrikes carried out in various areas of Jamrud tehsil of Khyber Agency.

Security officials said that on a tip-off about the presence of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Islam leader Mangal Bagh in the area, PAF fighter jets pounded suspected sanctuaries of the militants in Sattar Kalley, Kharaba and Rajgal and killed four LI militants and injured several others.

Scores of militants’ hideouts were also targeted in the airstrikes. Due to the remoteness of the targeted areas, the casualties of the militants could not be verified independently.

According to local sources, volunteers of the LI and Daesh had taken refuge in different areas after a cleanup operation in the downtown by the security forces.

A purge operation has been going on in the Tirah Valley for the last one year.

DG Khan operation

Punjab Rangers claimed they had gunned down five alleged terrorists and nabbed another seven during search operations conducted in different areas of Dera Ghazi Khan district on Friday.

According to sources, Rangers personnel, on a tip-off, carried out raids on the hideouts of the suspected terrorists in Dera Ghazi Khan. However, they came across intense firing from the terrorists, which the Rangers retaliated, killing five alleged terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Rangers personnel also apprehended seven suspects. They also recovered huge cache of weapons and explosives hidden caves and buried in the land.

Punjab Rangers Director General Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan visited Dera Ghazi Khan where he was briefed about the ongoing operation. He lauded the courage and morale of Jawans and directed them to utilise all available resources.

Foiled terror bids

According to an update issued here on Friday by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces during the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad foiled at least seven major terrorism attempts in various parts of country in a month’s time.

These included Friday’s attacks on FC training centre in Shabqadar and FCons checkpost in Khyber Agency.

About the other foiled terror bids, the ISPR said the security forces launched an intelligence based operation in Swabi and killed all five terrorists in their den, who were planning to attack Judicial Complex.

On February 21, a terrorist attack on Tangi Charsada Katcheri was averted following the proactive approach of the law enforcement agencies.

Pakistani security posts from across Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the areas of Mohmand, Khyber, Bajaur and South Waziristan were attacked by the terrorists from Afghanistan on February 18, February 26, March 5 and March 17 (Friday).

All these attempts were effectively responded by the security forces, who inflicted heavy losses upon the terrorists. Over 30 terrorists were killed in these areas, the ISPR said.

During the period (February 21 to March 17), nine officers and men of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Frontier Constabulary embraced martyrdom, while ten jawans and two policemen had sustained injuries.

The success of the Raddul Fasaad operation is being achieved due to timely information being shared by the intelligence and security agencies and with the help of media and complete support being extended by people of Pakistan, the press release said.

Terrorists operating in Pakistan are being supported by terrorist elements hiding in the areas of Afghanistan and it is hoped that the Afghan government, its security departments and international community would play their positive role to help improve the deteriorating situation in the region because of these elements.

Three suspected Afghans held in Quetta

Staff Reporter from Quetta adds: The security forces conducting search operation on Sariab Road nabbed three suspected Afghan nationals on Friday.

According to the security sources, the forces detained three Afghan nationals in a search operation they carried out in Saria area.

NADER BUNERI & AHMAD NABI/Agencies