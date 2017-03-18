MULTAN- Test kits for Chickungunya will be provided to all districts of the province as the Punjab government has launched a drive to prepare for epidemic diseases.

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq declared while chairing a meeting held to devise a strategy for coping with outbreak of any disease in the province here on Friday. He directed the health officials to stay alert in view of changing weather as the outbreak of any epidemic disease is likely due to the weather conditions. He directed the health department to launch awareness campaigns for making people aware of precautionary measures besides holding trainings of the medical staff. He also issued order for setting up information desks at all hospitals. He directed the hospital heads to conduct chikungunya test of the patient if his dengue test is negative.

He said that access to healthcare facilities is the basic right of the masses and the Punjab Government would not tolerate any negligence on part of health department in this regard. He said that timely diagnosis helps save lives of patients, asking the health officials to act efficiently.