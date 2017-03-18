LAHORE - No terms and conditions for Chinese loan have been worked out so far and the Punjab government has been spending on the civil work and land acquisition for the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train from its own resources, Transport Minister Sher Ali Khan told the Punjab Assembly during Friday’s proceedings.

The 27th session, chaired by Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, was again hit by incomplete forum to take up general discussion on Food and witnessed just one hour proceedings of the total recommended hours, when the House had already kick-started the business 100 minutes beyond the fixed time of 9am.

PLM-Q member Khadija Umar wanted to know on what conditions and how much loan for the Orange Line has been secured from China and how much spending has been done by the Punjab government.

The transport minister said in affirmation that Punjab government was spending on this mega project from its own resources; however he failed to tell the House about its quantum and relied on the allocation made for this purpose in the last budget.

On insistence of the questioner, the minister said in the first instance that the local bank was approached for the loans on the project. However, he did tell name of the bank and the obtained amount of the loans facility.

Later, he covered up the answer saying it was Punjab government’s spending on civil work and land acquisition and the Chinese Axiom Bank has to come into the picture for the grant of loans for rolling stock and machinery and the loan component in this respect will be set at that stage.

The questioner was surprised by the answer and said, it was strange that the loan has been okayed but on the conditions set for the deal was still a mystery.

Sher Ali Khan, nevertheless, promised to provide complete details in this regard to the questioner if she would ask specifically for the same through a fresh answer.

According to the written answer given to the House, the Metro Train will be completed in the year 2017-18 but the questioner asked whether this timeline will be met when many parts of the project were not under construction due to interim stay by the court of law.

The minister left the exact completion time of the project to the court decision. Yet he told the House that the project was under completion at the other parts where the court has not stayed construction. “As soon as the court would pass the decision, the sections where the work is at halt at present, would be started instantly,” Khan added.

The House learnt through another question that the Punjab government has furnished the subsidy of Rs2.072 billion to as many as 47,245,149 passengers who have so far travelled on the Rs30b Lahore Metro Bus since it was opened on February 10, 2013. The transport minister told the House that it was public welfare project and the government has no end time to grant subsidy to the poor travelers on the metro bus.

It is to be noted that per person fare for the 27km long Metro Bus route is just Rs20 while the actual travel cost is Rs43.86.

When asked whether the government can’t dispense the subsidy by cutting down expenditures on the other areas on the administrative side, the minister said in nay. “It would force the government to compromise on the quality of service and facilities being provided to the passengers,” he clarified.

“This subsidy is a public service spending and it will continue,” he reiterated.

Opposition member Arif Abbasi groused about as non-adoption of his resolution filed before the office to seek vote on the grant of the same powers to the Rangers in Punjab which were available to them in Karachi operation to crack down on the corrupt public officers.

Speaking on a point of order, Dr Farzana of Treasury in view of the approaching Pakistan Day on March 23, paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the leaders of the movement of Independence whose efforts got the Muslims a separate homeland, Pakistan.

Ahsan Riaz Fatyana wanted the House to debate on law and order instead of Food, and pointed out quorum as the chair turning down his request, announced to start debate on Food.

The quorum remained short of the required minimum number of 93 members despite the fact Chair kept the proceedings suspended for about half an hour. Further proceedings with the session will be held at 3pm Monday.