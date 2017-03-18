PESHAWAR - Traders community dealing with import and export of coal on Friday stressed the government to allow entry of vehicles loaded with coal stranded at Torkham border inside Afghanistan to save them from further financial losses.

Coal Traders’ Association General Secretary Iqbal Yousaf said while speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club that around 20,000 tons of coal loaded on more than 500 trailers and trucks were stranded on Afghanistan side since closure of the Torkham border after the latest wave of terrorists’ attack across the country. Yousaf lamented that they would have to bear financial losses of over Rs400 million if the border was not reopened in near future.

Flanked by the association members including Sohail Ahmad, Malik Zafar and Haji Bagh Jalal, Yousaf said they were paying Rs3,500 a day as rent of a truck, adding that the transporters were also demanding extra fares amid prolonged closure of the border. Moreover, he said they had also paid Rs57 million as export duty to Afghan authorities.

Yousaf also said they would pay off additional freight amounting to Rs300 million besides having to pay a huge amount of Rs8 million as loading/unloading charges in Afghanistan if their vehicles were not permitted to depart early, he added. He said the business community had already suffered colossal monetary losses due to the prevalent circumstances in Pakistan. He urged the government to refrain from economic genocide of the business community.

The association’s president said the government of Pakistan had collected Rs1 billion under the head of sales and income taxes from coal traders. He informed that every year around four hundred thousand tons of coal was imported from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

On the occasion, Sohail Ahmad said cement industry and other industries had ordered the imports. He said if the demand of clients was not fulfilled timely in Pakistan, it would inflict further financial losses on the traders. He called upon Pakistani authorities to allow entry of the stranded vehicles to save them from further losses.

He also appreciated the role of security forces and the government for taking security measures and border management. However, he said, traders community had already made investments of billions of rupees and contributed to national exchequer by paying various taxes.

He informed that they had started taking chambers and business leaders on board regarding the matter, and warned if their demand was not fulfilled forthwith then they would be compelled to hold a protest, adding that the responsibility of which would rest with the authorities concerned.