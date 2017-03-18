Democracy and media freedom go hand-in-hand and the independent media not only performs the functions of informing public but also empowers all members of the society by enhancing and nurturing democratic values.

This was stated by Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage in a meeting with a delegation of PFUJ and RIUJ which called on her yesterday.

She said the government would continue to facilitate the growth of independent and responsible media in the country.

The minister said welfare, safety and security of journalists was the top priority of the present democratic government as constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan gave right of protection, respect and relief to every citizen.

She informed the delegates that legislative measures for welfare and security of media persons were under process and a draft of the bill titled ‘Journalist Welfare and Protection Bill-2017’ had been circulated among the press clubs, media representative bodies and to all the stakeholders to seek their valuable input for the proposed piece of legislation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the media to expedite their response in this connection as the bill would cover many aspects related to their welfare and safety.

She told the delegation that Information Service Academy was being activated for offering training and capacity building courses for the journalists so that they might be able to develop various skills and expertise in the art of reporting.

The members of delegation apprised the minister regarding various problems being faced by the journalist community and sought her assistance for their early resolution.

The Minister of State assured her full cooperation in solving those difficulties.

The delegates also invited the minister to visit Peshawar and Swat Press club. The delegation was headed by Pervaiz Shoukat and Raja Riaz.

Principal Information Officer Rao Tehseen Ali Khan and other senior officers of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage were also present on the occasion.