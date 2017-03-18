SAHIWAL: The District and Sessions court sentenced a murder accused to death on two counts and fined him Rs3 million in a double murder case. DSJ Ch Ameer Muhammad Khan also handed down 10 years vigorous imprisonment to Shehzad for injuring his sister-in-law and her sister. According prosecution, Shehzad had stabbed to death his brother Muhammad Ameen and niece Shanza on December 29, 2015 at Shamsi Town in Ghalla Mandi areas over a property dispute.



The accused also injured his deceased brother’s wife and her sister.

The Ghalla Mandi Police have registers a case and arrested the accused.