Police have released Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar after he was arrested late Friday night from Karachi on hate speech charges, Waqt News reported.

Sattar had been at a wedding at the PAF Museum where policemen and officials dressed in civilian clothes took him along, an MQM-P official confirmed.

Police sources claim that the MQM-P leader was arrested following court orders.

Sattar is wanted in 15 different cases, the sources add.

Following the arrest party leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan told the media that MQM-P would decide their plan of action following the Rabita Committee meeting.

Police contingents had surrounded the party's provisional PIB Colony headquarters at the time of Sattar's detention.

Today, March 18, is the 33rd foundation day of MQM.