KHYBER AGENCY - Four women and a minor girl were killed and ten others sustained injuries as a vegan loaded with marriage attendees fell into a deep ravine in Kam Shelman area of tehsil Landi Kotal on Friday.

Line officer Landi Kotal Tikka Khan Afridi said a marriage procession was on its way to Kam Shelman from Regi Lalma, Peshawar when the vehicle fell into a deep ditch while negotiating a dangerous curve. Four women and a minor girl were killed on the spot and ten others sustained injuries, he said.

Immediately after the accident, Khasadar officials rushed to the site and shifted the wounded and bodies to Agency Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal, officials said. The deceased were identified as Maryam, Manana, Rosia and Najiba.

Two injured were referred to Peshawar hospital due to their precarious conditions, hospital officials said. The cause of the accident was stated to be fast and careless driving.