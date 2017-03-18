WARBURTON-The Govt Model High School Warburton (GHWS) has completed the International School Award activity with its international partner school on “Science Exhibition as Science Innovation for Better Living.”

Students of Aino 2 Girls High School, Kandahar Afghanistan shared the activity as an international partner school of the GHWS with great zeal and zest. At the exhibition, students of both the schools showcased science models in working position based on the principles of Physics, Chemistry and Biology from daily life.

They also displayed dummy models to demonstrate set ups of various equipment and instruments. Both the partner schools shared their work with each other as evidence and style of commemorating the activity. A large number of students, visitors, teachers and parents witnessed the activity held at the GHSW here.

On the occasion, EDO Education Iftikhar Hassan Butt and the Nankana Sahib DO Education appreciated performance of the students who participated in the activity.

CEO Iftikhar Hassan Butt passed on good wishes to Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka, Khurram Latif and Zahoor Elahi, coordinators of the activity. He wished many happy returns to Miss Reema Norozy, ISA Coordinator of Aino 2 Girls High School Kandahar Afghanistan as international partner school on presenting the activity in a unique style.

According to the GHSW management, both the international partner schools will perform their next ISA activity under British Council online school education system as the “Language Activity - The name of Plants, vegetables, fruit and crops of both the countries in language of both the countries.”