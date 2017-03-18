SARGODHA-The government claimed that 11 non-formal basic education centres have been set up for the gypsy children throughout Sargodha Division.

Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob during a visit to an education centre in Bhalwal tehsil here said that education is inevitable for the growth of each and every member of the society. He said that opportunity of education is the right of every child. Hence, the government planned to establish centres in the gypsies’ tents. He said that the Sargodha people are very cooperative and always ready to come ahead for the sake of virtue.

He said philanthropists also joined the government efforts to alleviate illiteracy from the society. He said that due to these steps, the shabby lifestyle is expected to alter and the thinking may also be changed. On the occasion, Coordinator of the project appraised that eight non-formal and basic education centers have so far been established throughout the division in which more than three hundreds children of gypsies are being educated.

These schools are unconventional and are set up at a rented or donated buildings and rooms. He said that female teachers are arranged to deliver education. He said that teachers extended their full cooperation for the sacred mission. He hoped that the number of these centres would be enhanced in future with the collaboration of the philanthropists and the Commissioner, Sargodha Division.

The Coordinator said that out of eleven, four centres have been set up at Sargodha District where 127 children have been enrolled whereas in two centres of Bhakkar, the number of enrolled children is 76. A total of 45 children are being studied in two centres of District Mianwali, he said.

In Sargodha District, two centres have been set up at Bhalwal, one at Lak More and the other one at Sahiwal. On the occasion, philanthropist Irfan Butt said that it is a virtual step and sacred initiative to deliver education to the ignored and neglected children. He assured his all cooperation to gear up the mission.

The Commissioner asked the children about the studies qualities and facilities, being provided to them on which they expressed their satisfaction. The children expressed their determination for better future.