HYDERABAD: Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair on Saturday said that the government would ensure availability of all resources to public sector universities in the province through Higher Education Commission (HEC) to improve the standard of higher education in Pakistan.

Governor Sindh also held a meeting with the vice chancellors of six public sector universities including Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana and People's Medical University, Shaheed Benazirabad.

Governor extended assurance to personally lead the delegation of vice chancellors to facilitate their interface with the responsible authorities in the federal government, especially HEC authorities so that the genuine concerns of all public sector universities in the province could be redressed in the shortest possible span of time.

He said he was well-acquainted with the problems the universities were encountering, and as a part of that cognizance he had come to the educational city of Jamshoro to visit the three largest general, medical and engineering universities to witness firsthand situation prevailing here.

Governor Sindh also inaugurated three projects: Community FM Radio 96.6, Advance Diagnostic Centre and Aisha Siddiqa Working Women Hostel in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences which were completed with the cost of Rs. 465 million.



