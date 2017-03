The first phase of head-count under the sixth population census began in 63 districts across the country Saturday.

These include 16 districts in Punjab, eight in Sindh, 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Balochistan and five each in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The exercise will continue for ten days.

Counting of homeless people will begin on 28th of this month.

House listing has already been completed under the first phase.