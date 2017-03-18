GUJRANWALA-Dozens of security guards of Health Department staged a protest against their suspension in front of DC office Gujranwala.

The protesters said that they were appointed as security guard in Health Department about three years on contract basis. Now after completion of the contract, they have been dismissed from duties by the authority concerned. The protesters demanded that their dismissal orders may kindly be withdrawn so that they could be able to earn a living.

SHOPKEEPERS BASHED: Though the matter is subjudice, police tortured the shopkeepers who refused to vacate the shops situated on railway property near GT Road Gujranwala.

Some shopkeepers had occupied the shops of railway property. The police reached there to vacate the shops from the occupiers while the shopkeepers refused to vacate. They said that their case was subjudice.

When police forced to vacate the shops the shopkeepers showed resistance which caused a fight between police and them and police officials tortured the shopkeepers on the road.